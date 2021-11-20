Real Madrid will not have Eden Hazard again

Madrid Spain. The Belgian player Eden Hazard cause low for the party of Real Madrid against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium for gastroenteritis, as announced by the technical director, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who regretted a new problem of a player who returned before the selection of

Belgium

, to arrive in the best conditions when returning from The league Spanish.

The Mexican National Team and an extremist hobby | Dictation

“Hazard he’s like all players who don’t play much, he’s not happy. It would bother me if he was happy at this moment that he is trying to overcome ”, declared the Merengue coach when he was questioned about the Belgian’s options to play against Granada.

It might interest you: “Let’s remind UEFA who Real Madrid is”: Florentino’s threat



Carlo Ancelotti pointed out the new problem Hazard That forces you to stop for the weekend. “He is unlucky, he suffered a gastroenteritis yesterday and is not available for the game. He has to be at home for two or three days, it is not covid, but it does not allow him to be at tomorrow’s game. ”

Carlorlo Ancelotti defends Gareth Bale

On another issue, Ancelotti defended Gareth Bale, who said he wants to play with Real Madrid again after suffering a new injury on the day of his comeback with Wales, where he said that the evaluation they made “may not be so correct.”

“The situation of Bale It was quite clear, he was discharged, they had to evaluate him, they thought he could play and he has been injured, it may be that the evaluation was not so correct, “he admitted at a press conference.

“The idea we have is to get the player back because we need him, he can be useful this season for our team. We have to do things well so that he can recover soon and can play with us ”, he added.

It might interest you: Neymar “exhibited” his PSG teammates, Messi and Mbappé



Bale don’t play with him Real Madrid since the end of August, a situation that is not due to their lack of commitment, according to Ancelotti. “It is clear that Bale, as a Wales player, has a lot of affection for his national team, but it is clear to me that he wants to play for him.

Real Madrid

. Whatever happens, I have seen that you want to do it again. Also to play for Wales he has to train well with us and that is what I see he has done in training ”.

With information from EFE