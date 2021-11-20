Qatar F1 GP 2021: Qualy of the Qatar Grand Prix live: Schedule and where to watch the qualifying race of the Formula 1 GP today on TV

LIVE | Qualy of the Qatar GP minute by minute

After three free practices in which the pilots tried to adapt in the best way to the Losail International Circuit, new track of the Formula 1 World Cup, the time has come to find out how they will start for Sunday’s race.

The qualy of Qatar Grand Prix will develop between doubts on the part of several pilots, among them, Czech Prez and Lewis Hamilton. While the Mexican finished workouts 1 and 2 in eighth position, the British did it in fourth place, surpassed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and a surprise Pierre Gasly.

It is expected that for this part of the weekend, the Red Bulls show their true weapons and the hunger for triumph they have after what happened at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where they were easily overtaken by the Mercedes.

The qualy of the Qatar Grand Prix I will carry out this Saturday 20 November in the aforementioned Losail International Circuit at the point of 9:00 a.m. through Fox Sports, Star +, Formula 1 TV and MARCA Claro minute by minute.

Qualy GP Qatar F1 2021: Schedule and where to watch Where is it? At the Losail International Circuit of Qatar.

When is it? Saturday, November 20, 2021.

What time is it? 9:00 am Mexico. 10:00 am Colombia. 12:00 pm Argentina.

Where to see? On Fox Sports, Star +, Formula 1 TV and minute by minute on MARCA Claro.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state