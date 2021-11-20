President del León evaluates the work of Ariel Holan in his first tournament

The Argentine technical director approved with the title of the Leagues Cup and with the third place of the classification.

So far in his first semester as technical director of the Lion, the Argentinian Ariel holan has met the expectations of the emerald directive, as stated Jesus Martínez Murguía, president of the Guanajuato club, while the team is awaiting its rival in the quarterfinals in the league.

Although in his debut in Liga MX he was beaten 4-0 by the Pachuca, in September, Ariel holan gave the Lion the title of the Leagues Cup. “Ariel has been in Mexico for four months and has the team among the best four, we already won an international tournament and we have grown in football, we have grown in this project that was changed recently and we are doing well,” he said. Jesus Martínez Murguía in an interview with SoyFiera.

Jesus Martinez Murguía highlighted the compatibility that the emerald club and the technical director have had. “We have always wanted to have multi-year projects, so it has been with Lion and more today that we have in Ariel a person from work and football. This is what I talked to him since he arrived, that this is not about results, but about relying on processes “.

Leon is not favorite

With 29 points, the Lion it was classified of direct way to the quarterfinals as third of the classification. La Fiera is waiting to meet his rival who will come out of the qualifying rounds of Playoff of the Grita México Apertura 202 tournament1.

“The truth is that we are not interested because when we went we lost the final, so we do not care if they put us as favorites or not, because the sure thing is that Lion it is always there and wins even if they do not consider it, “he said. Jesus Martínez Murguía Alluding to the Clausura 2019 runner-up and the title of Guard1anes 2020.