Match summary Watford vs Manchester United (4-1) | Christian

Manchester United lost in an incredible and surprising way to Watford, a match that no one ever imagined would end in a landslide for those of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final score was 4-1 for the locals and CR7 could not believe it, because it was no use that the goalkeeper David de Gea save them, since in the first minutes he saved in two penalty kicks from Ismaila Sarr.

McTominay He ended up committing the foul inside the area, Sarr executed in a very announced way for De Gea to save; however, it was repeated due to an invasion of the area that was checked in the VAR, but again Ismaila missed before a goalkeeper who knew how to guess his shot.

Despite this, the first half ended with a 2-0 of the team led by Claudio Ranieri thanks to goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr himself, who claimed on the end, at 28 ‘and 44’, respectively.

In the second half, Donny van de Beek Heading after Cristiano’s assistance brought the red team closer, but it was not enough, the offensive team did not respond.

For the compensation time, instead of Manchester going for the draw, the locals went for more goals and ended the match with two goals in the last minute, at 92 ‘and 96’ of João Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis, for the surprise win.

Watford reaches 13 points and Manchester stalled at 23, while leader Chelsea is already very high with 29.