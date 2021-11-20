Jobless? Meta offers these vacancies in Mexico City

If you want to end the year with work, this may be your opportunity since Goal, the new company of Marck zuckerberg, which previously bore the name of Facebook, has some vacancies available in Mexico City, we tell you what they are and how to apply.

To have a bit of context, you should know that on October 28, Marck Zuckerberg announced that he would change the name of Facebook, which made him one of the richest men in the world, would change to Meta, this due to several reasons, but it would still include the services that I already had as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, as well as Quest, Oculus and Horizon.

What are the available vacancies

According to the page Facebook Careers, in Mexico City there are three vacancies available, which are:

1. Client partner in the sales and marketing area: The function of this position is to link the strategy area with those in charge of the different projects and the client in order to maintain accurate communication between those involved.

Requirements:

More than 7 years of experience in marketing, brand advertising, media sales and / or online advertising in the CPG industry.

More than 5 years managing customer accounts – sales.

Knowledge of social media, reseller channels, and vertical markets.

Ability to win the support of key stakeholders.

Relations with the main marketing decision makers in traditional companies and agencies.

Proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales revenue goals

Demonstrated success as a change leader, achieving operational excellence through the introduction of new performance measures, processes and systems.

Understanding of user behavior and how technology works and the ability to explain each one in ordinary terms.

Bachelor’s degree

Advanced English.

2. Manager, Engineering and Technology Media Partners: In charge of the team of engineers and technology consultants so that the established goals can be scaled.

Requirements:

More than 7 years of experience as a software engineer, sales partner / engineer, or technical consultant.

More than 2 years of experience leading software engineering teams, sales / partner engineering or technical consulting BA / BS or MS in Computer Science or equivalent degree or experience.

Experience team growth and organization design to maximize impact.

Knowledge of web technology stack.

Experience in communication and association with cross-functional teams.

Experience working with API

fluent English

3. Manager of partners of strategic partners in the area of ​​business development: Create and implement business plans, in addition to negotiating commercial and promotional terms; likewise, monitor competitor activity and market trends to generate competent commercial products.

Requirements:

Bachelor / Bachelor of Business or management related field (in lieu of a degree, more than 10 years of relevant work experience).

Experience in building partnerships from inception to delivery.

Proven experience in creating, negotiating and closing complex deals.

Knowledge of user needs, compilation of requirements and definition of the scope.

Experience operating autonomously in multiple teams, demonstrated critical thinking and thought leadership.

Experience in organization, coordination and multitasking.

Analytical and troubleshooting experience with large-scale systems.

Experience in establishing labor relations between multidisciplinary teams and multiple partners in different time zones.

Experiment with getting things done on short notice while gathering information from a variety of internal and external sources.

Advanced English

In case you are interested in applying for any of these vacancies, you must enter the Facebook Careers page and search for the vacancy according to the location. It is important to note that there are not only vacancies in Mexico City, there are in other parts of the world and one of the advantages is that they have the option of remote work.

