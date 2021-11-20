In Mexico, recharges are getting bigger … but you have to spend them faster: IFT – El Financiero

The mobile phone users in Mexico They receive more and more Megabytes (MB) in each recharge they make from the companies, however, they reduce their validity days from about five years to date, according to a report by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT).

In a new study entitled ‘Report on the evolution of plans and rates’, the IFT reveals the interesting changes in mobile phone services from May 2016 to 2021 of the same month, and where it compares the megabytes acquired with the validity of the recharges in the country.

From 2016 to 2021, a increase in average MB in each recharge amountThese increases range from 103 percent to 442 percent. Being the recharge of 50 pesos in which the highest increase is observed (442 percent), and the recharge of 300 pesos where the lowest increase in average MB is observed (103 percent).

However, in the same period, a decrease in average days of validity For each recharge amount, these decreases range from 3 percent to 67 percent. Being the recharge of 20 pesos in which the greatest decrease is observed (-67 percent), and the recharge of 150 pesos where the smallest decrease is observed in the days of average validity (-3 percent).

On the other hand, it is observed that in recharges of 200 and 300 pesos the average days of validity increased (3 percent and 13 percent, respectively).

Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, the three largest mobile telephony operators in Mexico have reduced their terms almost equally.

In the case of Telcel reduced the validity of the 30-peso recharge by 57 percent and the 20-peso recharge by 86 percent. Movistar cut its validity days for the 30-peso recharge by 40 percent.

For its part, AT&T reduced the validity of the 30-peso recharge by 67 percent in the last five years.

The purpose of the Report is to provide useful information to users that allows them to compare and make better informed decisions; At the same time, the offer that the Concessionaires and Virtual Mobile Operators (MVNOs) make available to users through their electronic pages, which have registration and correspondence in the Public Registry of Telecommunications of the IFT, is analyzed.