Hirving Lozano, on Inter’s radar after controversial statements

The statements given by Hirving Lozano a few days ago it seems that they are having an effect. And it is that since Italy it was announced that the Mexican soccer player is in the sights of Inter Milan, right after the sayings he gave about that he would like to play in a big one.

The Calciomercato portal explains that Chucky is an option for Inter in case of not specifying the signing of your teammate Lorenzo Insigne, an element that they have followed for a long time, but that they have not managed to specify, so They have looked at the Aztec.

This situation arises after the controversial statements of the Chucky lozano where you mentioned you wanted to go to a big one: “I’m in a very competitive club, but the truth is I would like to go to a bigger team. I consider myself a competitive player with very clear objectives. I feel at a good level and I would like to take that step in my career “, declared the offensive to TV Azteca.

A strategy from your agent

The Rome newspaper of Italy questioned the statements of the Chucky lozano, although he related them to his representative Mino Raiola, suggesting that they went to find a new club for the Mexican.

“Lozano arrived at Napoli in the 2019/2020 season, retired from PSV Eindhoven for around 38 million euros and so far his Italian experience has been characterized by ups and downs, so much so that today Spalletti usually prefers Politano to him. Do not forget that Chucky’s agent is Mino Raiola, and who knows if his strategy may not be behind those words, “the newspaper wrote.