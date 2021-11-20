Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández have altercation in Tigres training

Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández starred in an incident during the training of the Tigres, where even Piojo intervened to separate the players

Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernandez staged an incident during the training of the Tigers, who are preparing to be ready for the quarterfinal phase of the Apertura 2021.

Tempers grew between Leo Fernández and Carlos Salcedo at Tigres practice. Imago7

As reported by the newspaper El Norte, the Mexican defender and the Uruguayan midfielder exchanged shoves and complaints, because Salcedo claimed a play to Leo Fernandez during the training session this Friday at the Osvaldo Batocletti Sports Center.

In the images that circulate on social networks, Miguel Herrera is observed trying to stop Leo Fernandez, who with an annoying gesture made claims to Carlos Salcedo, while the rest of the teammates tried to contain the Mexican defender, who tried to face the Uruguayan.

The incident occurred in the final part of the practice, which is why the claims did not escalate.

Carlos Salcedo He has been involved in controversies over the last few months, among which is remembered the discussion he had with one of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s assistants and that would cause his absence from the Mexican National Team, because since the incident he had not He is summoned to play a match with the Tricolor.

The Mexican defender is one of the holders of Miguel Herrera in the scheme of Tigers, while Leo Fernandez he continues to fight for the starting position, although he registers more activity with El Piojo than in the last tournament, when the cats were commanded by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

Tigers He expects a rival for the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, after this weekend begins the repechage round where the rival of the felines will come out.