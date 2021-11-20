Bowel Cancer Symptoms: The 3 Key Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Bowel cancer is a rare type of tumor that can be caused by high-fat diets, Crohn’s disease, and a history of colon polyps. This disease can be fatal if it is not detected in time, therefore it is essential to pay attention to the 3 key signs that link the bowel movements and feces.

Achieve an early diagnosis of bowel cancer It will be crucial to save the life of the patient, that is why if the symptoms last more than three weeks, the affected person should go to the doctor immediately. Consequently, knowing the status of the feces and bowel movements they will be the axis in the detection of this type of tumor.

Related news

The first signal that will alert the presence of bowel cancer is the bleeding when going to the bathroom. This symptom will present itself in fecesTherefore, it will be necessary to check their color, taking into account that the reddish color can also be due to staining foods such as beets. In addition, you should also try to recognize the bleeding, since it can also be due to the presence of hemorrhoids.

The change in consistencies of the bowel movements also constitutes an alarm of bowel cancer. Therefore, the person should go to the doctor in case they notice how the ways in which they expel the feces, as long as you have not eaten spoiled food or this symptom is recent and does not last more than three weeks.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the symptoms of bowel cancer they include the need to go to the bathroom constantly, in an unusual way. In this sense, when the person feels the need to discharge their stool continuously, they should consult their doctor about the reason why they are going through this situation. Another frequent symptom, within this line, is not completely emptying the intestines after doing their bowel movements.