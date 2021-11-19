Yon de Luisa reveals the slogan he imposed on Martino to continue with El Tri

The president of Femexfut revealed that the helmsman of the Mexican National Team is obliged to score at least seven points in the CONCACAF Qualifier in January.

The Mexican team had two painful setbacks against the United States and Canada, results that put both the boys of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, as well as the coach himself, whom many have criticized because he is not generating the expected results.

Given this, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, revealed to TUDN that the strategist has a very clear slogan, since he and the rest of the holders of National teams that he must add at least seven points out of the nine possible in the CONCACAF Qualifying to be held in January.

“We knew the November games were going to be tough in both Cincinnati and Edmonton. The demand that we were going to live towards the new FIFA date of January we already had it like that, there is no news and in complicated moments like now is when we have to work more and close ranks. We are awaiting the response of the FIFA Resolutions Committee to know if we will have people in our stadium, but we have to get at least 7 points from the January matches ”.

On his position on the falls they suffered at the hands of the United States, From Luisa revealed: “We are not happy with having lost three games with the United States, we did not have budgeted for that, it hurt a lot to lose. But here there are no excuses, we have to compete and always try to win and the match in Cincinnati hurt us a lot to lose it, we know that it is very difficult to play away in the Qualifiers, but we did plan to return this FIFA window with some points and I think that there we fail ”.