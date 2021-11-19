Ricardo Gareca indicated that they will cooperate at all times with FIFA, after America filed a complaint about Pedro Aquino’s injury

Ricardo Gareca, technical director of the Peruvian national team, said that Pedro Aquino’s injury, for which he will not play with América in Liguilla, was a “fatality” and he asserted that they would never risk a player for the benefit of the South American team, since they have a good relationship with the clubs and take care of their interests.

“We would never risk a player for the interests of the national team because we also take care of the interests of the clubs and we understand that suddenly there may be certain discomforts, but we are a coaching staff with a very experienced doctor and a coaching staff with great experience. ”Stated Gareca.

RIcardo Gareca, coach of Peru Getty Images

Even, the coach made accounts and mentioned all the experience he has together with his coaching staff and said that they trust that the clubs they act in the best way and blindly believe in the reports they send.

“We have played almost 90 games at the international level and have been coaching since 1995; We are a coaching staff that have spent many years involved in all this and we would never risk a player ”.

“What we are interested in is having great communication with the teams because we trust them and believe in what they say and we would also like them to believe in what we say and in the reports that we issue,” he said.

What’s more, The Peruvian coach pointed out that Aquino’s injury is different with which he reached the concentration and reiterated that they had never taken him to the bench if they didn’t know he was physically fine.

“What happened to Pedro was a fatality and at no time did we risk it, if he was in the bank and had the ability to enter, it was because he was 100% recovered and if not we would not have risked absolutely anyone.”

Lastly, he said that they will cooperate at all times if they are asked to issue an official statement before FIFA, this after the Eagles They will point out that they will take the case to the highest soccer body.

“For us it is not a problem, whatever communication they take out or situation that arises, we will collaborate with the substitutions so that they understand or we will try to collaborate in what they consider but they also have to understand the position of the national team.”

“He came because of a problem he had at the institution where he plays and not because of the national team, but it is a totally different injury. The Peruvian team has a position that protects us, and it is not that we do what we think of as we please, as long as it protects us and we are protected by regulation, it will not proceed ”, he concluded.