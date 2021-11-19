‘The Repechage puts salt and pepper to the tournament in its final phase’

Santiago Solari, technician of the America, pointed out that regardless of whether or not they agree with the Repechage in Mexican soccer, it must be admitted that it helps to spice up and add flavor to the final stage of the game. Liga MX.

“Those are the rules of the game, we have to do our best to arrive in the best way to play the Liguilla. It is true that this is a peculiarity of the Mexican tournament and that it gives a lot of emotion to the tournament in its final phase ”, he declared. Solari in exclusive chat with RECORD.

“Because it reopens possibilities, because it generates many expectations, because many things are played in a very short time and that gives a pepper, a salt and a heat to the tournament, which obviously in a long tournament of 17 games or 34 (in a year ) are only generated at specific moments ”, he added.

While America meet your rival for the Quarter finals, which will come out just from the crosses of the Repechage, continues to prepare from his trench to face the Liguilla in the best way, which will be a revenge for Solari, who last tournament failed to qualify the team for the Semifinals after falling to Pachuca, a team that had precisely achieved its classification for the Via de la Repesca.

In recent days, in an interview with the Spanish Mister Chip, an expert in statistical data, Solari He had indicated that the way in which the Champion is decided in Aztec football seemed “risky”, through a Playoff where the teams involved have the same possibilities.

The Argentine strategist will then seek to close 2021 with a flourish, the year in which he made history by scoring the most points (73) in the history of the azulcrema team in short tournaments.

