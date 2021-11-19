Porto puts together a plan for Luis Díaz and seeks to pressure the player for the season

From Porto they claim to have a plan for Colombian Luis Díaz and pressure the player to finish this season

Luis Díaz’s present is very good, both in Porto FC and in the Colombian National Team. So he became one of the most requested players for the past transfer market and the one that will come in a few weeks.

The 25-year-old footballer has been the undisputed starter in both teams as his performance is very even. So the load of matches that he carries could be dangerous for him.

For this reason, from Porto they assured to think of a recovery plan according to the player so that he can be available in the most important matches that await Los Dragones in the coming dates.

According to the media A Bola, the club proposes “Comply with a training plan that allows it to recover from the effort required by its selection and be in good condition for the challenge of the 5th day of Group B of the Champions League, on Wednesday, against Liverpool “.

This Thursday the player returned to Portugal and it is very little recovery time for the match they will have for the Portuguese Cup against Feirense on Saturday, November 20 at 3:15 pm (Colombian time).

The main intention is for Díaz to go to the substitute bench looking after him for the Champions League game that they will have in the middle of the week. Porto will visit Liverpool on Wednesday, November 24 at 3:00 pm (Colombian time) for the fifth date of the group stage.