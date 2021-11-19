Max Verstappen commands atypical Free 1s in Qatar

As happened in Brazil, a Formula 1 free practice has been marked by the uncertainty of an investigation by the FIA ​​that has refused to be resolved. We will have to wait even longer to find out if Max Verstappen will be penalized by the stewards after his maneuver against Lewis Hamilton in Turn 4 of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Losail, new world

Regarding merely the first practice of the weekend in Qatar, the drivers and teams have had to adapt to the Losail International Circuit, a completely new track for F1 with one special feature: an abrasive and sandy asphalt. Because of this, Pirelli did not want to risk and has brought the harder compounds (C1, C2 and C3).

The first practice session was held in daylight, as opposed to the prominence of the night expected for FP2. A fact that happens in both Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The race is scheduled to start after sunset in Doha (5pm local time).

The drivers have been cleaning up the dirt asphalt little by little and improving their times. Meanwhile, some drivers like Fernando Alonso and Nikita Mazepin have had to return to the pitlane for ground damage of their respective cars due to the aggressiveness of Losail’s pianos. Similarly, Lance Stroll has suffered from hydraulic problems.

Max Verstappen was the fastest rider in a first atypical and acclimatization session. The Red Bull driver set a time of 1: 23.723 on soft tires. It was followed by Pierre Gasly and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton with Yuki Tsunoda in fifth place. Apparently, AlphaTauri has adapted better than anyone to the Qatari track.

Carlos Sainz finished in sixth place with Charles Leclerc in his shadow and Sergio Pérez behind the Ferraris, while Fernando Alonso did not show competitive times due to his problems on the flat bottom of the Alpine. The Spaniard finished 17th, more than two seconds off the lead.

The next free practice session will be held at 3:00 p.m., Spanish time, in night conditions and with simulated race runs.

