Matheus Doria and Bruno Valdez, interesting options for Tigres

Jorge Rosales

The Opening 2021 is close to ending with the start of the Liguilla and in Tigers you already know what to reinforce for the next tournament, such as central defense, where the sports director Antonio Sancho did not rule out names that have come out as Matheus Doria and Bruno valdez, elements that play in Saints and America, respectively.

“The issue of the central is not new, with the last tournament with what happened with Pacho is always an issue, we decide in the end not to do it because we do not want to rush, they are interesting players those two you mention (Doria and Valdez), but we are always watching players and we know them because they are here in the League, ”he said.

Doria and Bruno Valdez, interesting options for Tigres

“Right now we are all focused on what is coming, we are always looking for players, the central it is not a matter of right now like the left sideWe have not changed in many things, we have a good team, we are complete and whatever comes to reinforce it will be welcome ”, he added.

About items that end contract in December, such as Jesus Dueñas and Francisco Meza, Sancho assured that they are in talks with them to define their situation at the end of the contest, as well as with Guido Pizarro, who ends their bond in June 2022.

“We are Talking with them, They are different situations, until it is finished when there is something to comment on, we will comment on them in due course, focused on what is coming, the team is involved, we will look for the championship and we have always had conversations with them every day, at the time when we have to announce something we will do it as it has been ”, he declared.