LA Galaxy mocks Gerardo Martino and the losing streak of the Mexico National Team

LA Galaxy mocked the defeat of the Mexico National Team against Canada with a forceful phrase through Twitter.



November 18, 2021 · 4:26 PM

The Mexican National Team added two defeats on the FIFA double date in the clashes against the United States and Canada, which generated criticism from fans on the one hand and ridicule from rivals.

Gerardo Martino was one of those pointed out in the wave of falls of the tricolor team in the Qatar 2021 qualifiers for not being able to impose the hierarchy of the squad list of the National Team and generated concern about losing the domination of the region.

Faced with this situation, LA Galaxy ended up sending a harsh message through its Twitter profile by recriminating the Tata the absences of its main Aztec stars such as Chicharito Hernández, Efraín Álvarez, Jonathan dos Santos and Julian Araujo

“They could probably have called Julián, Efra and Chicharito,” they wrote once the result was consummated in the match against the Canadian team 2-0 and ended up mocking the Aztec team.

On the one hand, the former Real Madrid striker is one of those who make up the list of vetoes in the Mexican National Team, while Araujo and Efraín were not taken into account by decision of the coaching staff.

Gerardo Martino faces the hinge challenge since he meets the coach of the Mexico National Team in the face of the following international commitments: to raise Mexico’s figure in CONCACAF again to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.