Jürgen Damm, despite being on duty, wants to go to the World Cup

Living his second year with him Atlanta United, with whom he will play playoffs of the MLS this weekend, and after a long time without being able to be in a call for the Mexican team, Jurgen Damm He acknowledged that he has been due in some moments of his career, however, he does not lose hope of wearing the Tri shirt again, almost a year after the Qatar 2022 World Cup opens.

“I know that I can give so much more. I think I have been to duty in many moments, but on the issue of commitment I have always been a professional on and off the field ”, he said in an interview for Mediotiempo.

“What I want the most is to return, to resume my level, first to contribute to my team, and secondly, what is most important and that the truth is that I have in mind is to return to the Mexican National Team. Today my dream is to be able to go to a World Cup. I know that I have to be constant, that I have to consolidate myself in the Atlanta United in order to be taken into account, ”said the 29-year-old.

The footballer, who debuted in the first division with Tecos students in 2012, he recalled the process with the Tri that he did with Juan Carlos Osorio and with whom he stayed on the shore to go to Russia 2018, since he was cut from the first list of 26 players.

“I had to be with Piojo Herrera in the last matches and at first with Profe Osorio until the list of 26 players to go to the World Cup, then it was cut and I had to stay out. But it felt like an apprenticeship. Being in the Mexican National Team is the best, I love representing my country.

Europe? ‘I’m happy in Atlanta’

On more than one occasion Damm rang to go to football Europe. In 2015 when I was a player of Pachuca and before signing for Tigers rang to go to Rome of the A series from Italy, however, the operation was not carried out. Later, his name also rang for him Borussia Dortmund, the Porto and the Fiorentina, but like the first one, it did not materialize.

Now, 29 years old, Jürgen no longer thinks so much about football in the Old continent, and although he did not deny that it is still a dream, for now he prefers the stability and tranquility that he has found for himself and his family in Atlanta.

“I have three years of contract and I want to fulfill them here. My family is very happy. In the footballing and personal aspect I am very well. It is a large club, which is reinforced with the best, in terms of payroll the largest is the MLSHe plays in the best stadium in the world ”, he commented.

“Obviously the illusion of every player is to go to Europe, but the moment I was free from Tigers and I could move wherever I wanted, I had two or three options in Europe and Atlanta, and at that moment I decided to stay here, it was a personal choice and I am happy ”.