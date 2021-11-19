How is the performance of Mexicans in Europe? We rate them

ESPN Digital rates the performance of the main Mexican figures in European soccer

The last one was played 2021 FIFA Date And now the Mexicans who are active in the Old Continent will try to finish the first part of the 2021/22 season in the best way.

ESPN Digital qualifies the start of the campaign of the main Mexican figures who are in Europe and highlights the incredible level of Edson Álvarez as well as the little activity of Erick Gutiérrez or the lack of opportunities for Johan Vázquez.

The ‘Machín’ lives a great moment in the Eredivisie with Ajax, a team in which he has established himself as one of the best players this season. A few weeks ago, Álvarez renewed his link with the Amsterdam team until 2025 and if he maintains his level he could sign with a team from a more important league in Europe. A starter in the Netherlands Championship and in the Champions League, Edson is an immovable piece of Erik ten Hag’s scheme and will be key for El Tri on the first FIFA Date of 2022.

The ‘Chucky’ started October with a goal against Fiorentina but it was his only goal in the last six games he has played with Napoli. The former Pachuca player is one of Luciano Spalletti’s most dangerous footballers, but he is still not immovable from the star line-up and has even started three of Napoli’s last five Serie A games on the substitute bench. Now, Lozano will have to sign good performances so that Neapolitan fans forget their controversial statements about their desire to play for a bigger team in Europe.

While it is true that Jiménez has not scored the goals expected of him as a center forward, it is important to remember that the Mexican started the campaign after almost eight months without playing an official match after suffering a skull fracture. Raúl is a starter for Bruno Lage’s Wolves and in 11 Premier League games he has two goals and two assists. Little by little, the ‘Lobo’ is reaching his best soccer version, which Gerardo Martino needs for the next matches of the Mexican National Team in the CONCACAF Octagonal.

The ‘Little Prince’ has had some difficult weeks with Betis who lost against Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla in LaLiga as well as a painful 4-0 setback against Bayer Leverkusen for the Europa League, a competition in which he has seen the last two games from the bench. In the Spanish Championship, Guardado has combined the title with the substitution and with El Tri he goes through the same situation occupying a secondary role.

In his second campaign with Genk of Belgium, Arteaga has established himself as the undisputed starter of John van den Brom and highlights that he has played every minute of Genk’s matches in the local championship and in the Europa League. With 2 goals and two assists in 21 games this season, Gerardo has signed good performances with the Belgian team but has not been considered by ‘Tata’ Martino for the qualifiers, although he could be included in the call for the January FIFA Date.

Of the last five Celta de Vigo matches in LaLiga, Araujo has only started once (vs. Rayo Vallecano). The Aztec center-back has lost the confidence of Eduardo Coudet and his few minutes in Spain have meant that he is not the undisputed starter in the Mexican National Team either.

The ‘Tecatito’ has gone from being Porto’s most dangerous player the previous season to being a substitute this season. The Aztec has lost his place in the star lineup and only has two games as a starter. Corona is not going through a good time in Portugal and he must increase his level if he wants to attract the attention of a great from the Old Continent, taking into account that from January he can sign with any club as a free player.

The & # 39; Zorro & # 39; started the campaign with a muscle injury so his debut in the season took place until the fifth day of LaLiga. Herrera will have to do his best to regain the trust of Diego Simeone, who has given the Aztec few minutes this season. In LaLiga he has 233 ‘and in the Champions League just 46 minutes. It should be remembered that Héctor has a contract with the ‘Colchoneros’ until summer 2022 and reports have emerged that the board of directors would try to sell him in the winter window. Despite his current situation with Los Colchoneros, ‘Tata’ Martino stressed that Herrera was Mexico’s best player against Canada.

Getafe had to wait until Matchday 12 to get their first win in LaLiga but Macías has not played since October 16 due to physical problems. Jose Juan has 197 minutes played in Spain and has no goals, so rumors have emerged that he could return to Chivas in the winter sale.

Despite being in full physical condition, El ‘Guti’ had not been taken into account by Roger Schmidt at PSV and even signed a streak of five consecutive games without playing. In recent weeks, Erick’s situation in the Netherlands seems to be changing as he has participated in the last few games and even started again in the Eredivisie and Europa League.

Vasquez had to wait almost two months to make his debut in the Italian Championship but once he played his first game (vs. Sassuolo on October 17), the defender has not released the title in Genoa. Johan is quickly adapting to calcium and is shaping up to be a starter for Martino’s team.

The former player of the Eagles has only 20 minutes in LaLiga and 45 minutes in the Europa League. Diego started the season with a knee injury and it has taken him a long time to regain his best footballing level. In Mexico the lack of minutes of Lainez begins to worry although Manuel Pellegrini assured that the Aztec is working to recover his best form.