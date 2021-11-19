FIFA visited Azteca to review it as the venue for the 2026 World Cup

The inspection visit to Aztec stadium, one of the candidates for the World Cup 2026, was carried out this half day by a FIFA retinue, headed by Colin smith, Director of Events and Tournaments of the organization, and Felix Aguirre, Director of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Before reaching the tour of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, the delegation met with the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged to the body to provide all the possible support so that the capital is one of the venues for the next World Cup.

“We had an excellent presentation this morning. I want to publicly thank the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to Emilio Azcarraga, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Televisa for the welcome that they have us dador“, Said the director of FIFA.

“This morning Dr. Sheinbaum confirmed her support for the World Cup project.”

We met with representatives of FIFA; @Concacaf; @FMF; Grupo Televisa-Estadio Azteca, to discuss the capabilities of Mexico City to host the Soccer World Cup in 2026. pic.twitter.com/CILYbyT4sO – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 18, 2021

Smith announced that the intention of the visit is know future plans what does he have Aztec stadium, as well as publicize the requirements that must be met in order to host a World Cup, which have evolved a lot, since the colossus of Saint Ursula housed the 1986 World Cup.

“It is a privilege to be in a iconic stadium like the Azteca Stadium. It has evolved and also the requirements to host a World Cup have evolved and that is what will be discussed with Felix to see what are the future plans“, he pointed.

“We will visit the stadium, we will analyze some aspects with Félix Aguirre and we will travel to Guadalajara. We will conclude these visits next week with the idea of ​​making a determination of the host cities ”.

He added that the Mexico City It is a metropolis accustomed to holding large events and the movement of millions of people, aspects that are required to host World Cup matches.

“Highlight the passion of Mexico for the soccerl, which is something legendary and known all over the world. When it comes to organizing an event, it is about implementing structures that allow the development of the competition ”, he said.

“The Mexico City is used to hosting great events to move many people, there is an important infrastructure ”.

They will visit Guadalajara

After the visit to the Azteca Stadium and a meal, lto FIFA and Concacaf delegation will travel to the city of Guadalajara where will they visit the Akron Stadium. This Friday they will leave for Los Angeles to inspect two more stadiums and will finish this task in Toronto by midweek.

It is expected that the choice of venues is made known in the first quarter of 2022, and scheduling, as well as World Cup opening and closing matches to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.