America confirms Aquino’s injury and Baños explodes against Peru

Everything points to what Pedro Aquino will not be in the league of the Opening Tournament 2021, after the medical body of the America club detect a muscle injury on the left leg of the Peruvian midfielder.

It should be remembered that Not here was in recovery when He was called up by the Peruvian team for the last 2021 FIFA Date. And although he did not play in the first game, he did enter the duel against Venezuela, leaving 13 minutes later due to inconvenience.

“Club América reports that, after applying a series of studies to the player Pedro Aquino, the medical team confirmed a muscle injury in the left rectus femoris. The Recovery time of the footballer will be according to its evolution“Said the statement.

It should be remembered that Pedro was injured in the match on Matchday 15 against Tigres and missed the last two dates of the Regular Phase, in addition to the Final of the Concacaf Champions League. The idea was to get it back for the start of the Quarterfinals.

However, and despite the studies that the Azulcrema club sent to the Peruvian National Team, it was called up for the last games of the year by the Argentine coach, Ricardo Gareca.

Santiago Baños explodes against Peru

In view of Pedro Aquino’s injury, Santiago Banos, sports president of America, was shown very annoying with the Peruvian federation, which affirmed I had all the reports on the health status of the player, but still summoned him for the past FIFA date.

“That is why he did not play the Final against Monterrey, then he did not play against Cruz Azul, we send all the reports and all the studies to the Federation of Peru, we let them know that the player was not 100 percent to be cared for.

“We cannot deny that trip and for obvious reasons he had to travel, We asked that they return it to us and they did not pay attention to what we asked. It makes us a lack of respect for the club“, mentioned the director of the Eagles to BRAND Claro MVS.

Likewise, the manager explained that the set of Coapa He will go to the highest level of international football to resolve the issue of Aquino’s call with Peru despite the fact that the federation knew that he was recovering from an injury.

“They had already done it in the October FIFA date. We will see what the options are for turn to FIFA, It gives me a lot courage that they are so irresponsibles and that they do not take the parts into consideration, we knew that he was hurt and they did not take it into account. They cared for themselves“he added.