Who is Ilunga Makabu? Rival del Canelo has not fought in a year

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.11.2021 12:32:21





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has stood out in recent days for the decision to face Ilunga Makabu, all with the aim of seeking to win his fifth title in a different division, because the target rival belongs to the cruise category.

However, once it was unveiled Canelo Álvarez’s request in the voice of Eddy Reynoso against the WBC, many boxing fans have begun to wonder: Who is Ilunga Makabu?

As well, Ilunga Makabu is born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is currently 34 years old and competes in the 200-pound division. In his boxing history has 30 fights, of which he has won 28, of which 25 have been by KO, while has only lost twice.

In the physical aspect, the African boxer He is 1.83 meters tall, with which it has a range of 188 centimeters; also, its weight is between 175 and 200 pounds. For his part, Canelo Alvarez recorded prior to his last fight against Caleb Plant a height of 1.75 meters with 76.2 kilograms.

When was your last Ilunga Makabu fight?

In 2019, the Congolese won the vacant title in the cruiser division when imposing on Russian Dmitry Kudryashov by TKO in the fifth inning; only two months he defended the scepter against Alexei Papin, managing to retain the crown for the divided decision.

Following the achievements made in 2019, Ilunga Makabu faced Michal Ciéslak in January 2020 in the Congo, there before his people he was imposed by the divided decision; Nevertheless, his last fight was against Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola in December 2020 and defeated him by KO in the seventh round; since that time he has not fought again, so when he faces the tapatío will add more than a year without getting in the ring.