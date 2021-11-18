What we know about his sexual assault allegations and his whereabouts

Earlier this month, tennis player Peng Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking Chinese government official, of sexual assault. Peng wrote in a long social media post that Zhang had forced her to have sex despite repeated rejections.

The post was deleted within 20 minutes from his verified account on Weibo, a major Chinese social media platform, and Peng has not posted anything on social media or been seen in public since.

Now, there is growing concern for her safety and her whereabouts among her colleagues, fans and those on the WTA. Where is Peng, and what exactly happened? While many questions linger, here is what we do know – and what we don’t know – thus far.

Peng is a 35-year-old Chinese tennis player and former world number one in doubles. She has won two Grand Slam titles in doubles – Wimbledon in 2013 and Roland Garros in 2014 – and reached the semifinals of the 2014 US Open in singles. She has garnered 25 titles on tour and last played at the Qatar Open in February 2020.

In the 1,500-character post, Peng recounted in detail about her encounters with Zhang, now 75, that began a decade ago. Peng claims in his post that he had an on-and-off affair with Zhang, who was married, starting before he rose in the party hierarchy and became vice prime minister.

About three years ago, after Zhang retired from his post, he invited her to his home to play tennis with him and his wife. She said he then sexually assaulted her while his wife remained outside guarding the door.

Infidelity is strictly prohibited by the Communist Party and results in expulsion from the organization. Peng said he was concerned that she would record their encounters and therefore she has no evidence to support her allegations. Despite that, she wanted to publicly express what happened to her.

“I know that to someone of your eminence, Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you have said that you are not afraid,” Peng wrote, according to The New York Times. “But even if it’s just me, like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth drawn to the flame, flirting with self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.”

Weibo is similar in format to Twitter and is heavily censored by the government. In addition to the removal of the post, searches by his name and “tennis” were also blocked on the internet, which is controlled by the government.

What was the immediate reaction to what Peng posted?

Since the public allegations against high-ranking Chinese government officials are unheard of, and due to Peng’s celebrity status, screenshots of the post had already been saved and shared before it was deleted. It quickly went viral, and Peng’s allegations garnered media coverage around the world.

How did the WTA respond?

On Sunday, the organization released a statement from Steve Simon, the president and chief executive officer, calling for a “full, fair and transparent investigation” of Peng’s allegations.

“Peng Shuai and all women deserve to be heard and respected, not censored,” Simon said. “Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader of sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the conduct that she alleges took place must be investigated, not condoned or ignored.”

Why are there concerns about his whereabouts and well-being?

Peng has not been active on social media since her post was deleted on November 2, and she has not been seen in public or responded to communication attempts by the WTA. In an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, shortly after his statement was released, Simon said the China Tennis Association and other local sources confirmed that Peng was safe. But no one from the WTA, including officials and active players, has been able to contact Peng directly.

In an interview with Time, published Wednesday morning, Simon said the organization had tried every method it had available to contact her.

“Voice, digital, tweets,” he said. “WeChat. WhatsApp. Text. There are quite a few methods of sending messages that we use and that we can all communicate with. And none of those have produced a result so far.”

Later on Wednesday, the China Global Television Network, a government-affiliated media organization, posted a tweet with a message allegedly from Peng, but it only raised questions about Peng’s whereabouts and safety.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: pic.twitter.com/uLi6Zd2jDI – CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 17, 2021

In the message, which CGTN said was from Peng in response to the previous WTA statement, the sexual assault allegation is rated “not true.” The message also says that Peng is “resting at home and everything is fine” and maintains that the WTA did not verify any of her information. It ends with hope for the future of Chinese tennis.

In addition to the content of the alleged email message, social media users noted that the cursor was visible on the word “and” early in the message – something that would be unlikely in an email message that has been received.

Did Simon or the WTA respond to Peng’s supposed message?

Simon issued another statement soon after Wednesday and made it clear that he did not believe the message had come from her.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or that he believes what is attributed to him,” the statement read. “Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese government official. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”

How has the tennis community responded?

In addition to Simon and the WTA, several other active and retired players have expressed concern and support for Peng this week.

Four-time major tournament champion Naomi Osaka posted a note on Twitter on Tuesday, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. “Censorship is never okay at any price, and I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well,” she wrote in part.

Earlier in the week Chris Evert, winner of 18 Grand Slams and an ESPN analyst, called the allegations “very disturbing” and asked for information on Peng’s whereabouts.

Yes, these accusations are very disturbing. I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated. Https://t.co/RH0aYCDqQm – Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) November 14, 2021

Nicolas Mahut, a former No. 1 in doubles, noted that the concern extends beyond the WTA.

The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not only the WTA’s problem. We are all concerned. @atptour @ITFTennis #whereispengshuai #stopthesilence https://t.co/juunFXnuSK – Nico Mahut (@nmahut) November 14, 2021

During a press conference at the ATP Finals, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic called it “shocking” and expressed concern for Peng and his family.

Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP president, has issued multiple statements this week as well, expressing support for the WTA’s calls for an investigation, as well as hope for Peng’s safety.

What happens now?

These are perhaps the two biggest questions right now. In his interview with The New York Times on Sunday, Simon said the organization is willing to do whatever it takes to support its players – no matter what is at stake.

And when it comes to the WTA and China, the stakes are high. During your normal, undisturbed-by-the-pandemic schedule, the stakes are high. During its normal, undisturbed-by-the-pandemic schedule, the WTA holds 11 tournaments in the country each year, including the WTA Finals to close out the year.

“If at the end of the day, we don’t see the proper results from this, we would be prepared to take that pso and not operate our business in China if it came to that,” Simon told the Times.

On Thursday, Stephen Kinnock, a British MP and opposition minister for Asia and the Pacific, called on the Chinese people to prove that Peng is “alive, well and free.” Kinnock said he had contacted the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs about the case.

The Chinese state need to provide evidence that Peng Shuai is alive, well and free. I have submitted a written question to the Foreign Secretary, asking her what representations she has made to the Chinese government about this disturbing case.

https://t.co/1WoO1LsWJG – Stephen Kinnock (@SKinnock) November 18, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the financial threat from the WTA, or mounting pressure from around the world, will force an investigation or produce tangible proof of Peng’s safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.