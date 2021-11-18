This is how the price of the LG 55-inch 4K screen remained after the Good End

After it was reported that Elektra the price of the 55-inch 4K LG display during the Good end, so was the price of the item.

In different stores in Mexico and during the Good End the LG 55-inch screen with 4K resolution model AI ThinQ 55UP7500PSF is offered.

What is the price of the LG 55-inch 4K screen after the Good End?

The price of the 55-inch 4K LG display varies depending on each store.

At Elektra, the price of the screen after the Good end It is uncertain .

According to Google, the price of the screen in Elektra remains the same as that reported during the Good End, that is: 9 thousand 999 pesos.

At the moment it is not possible to enter the Elektra website , so the new price of the screen is still unknown.

Nevertheless, in other stores the 55-inch 4K LG display has the following prices:

Liverpool: 17 thousand 599 pesos, with a base price of 21 thousand 999 pesos

Claro Shop: 10 thousand 975, with 50% discount and a base price of 21 thousand 999 pesos

Sanborns: 10 thousand 975, with a 50% discount and a base price of 21 thousand 999 pesos

Soriana: 10,850 with an original price of 22,190

Sears: 10,975, with a base price of 21,999

Coppel: 11,999, with a 28% discount and a base price of 16,599 pesos.

The 55-inch 4K LG display It is the most sought after object of desire during El Buen Fin 2021 and its price became relevant after a user demanded that Elektra respect its promotional price.

They require Elektra to respect the Good End price of a 55-inch screen

On Twitter, a user demanded that Elektra respect the price of the Good end of a 55-inch 4K LG display.

The user reported that Elektra announced on television the LG 55-inch 4K screen with a price of 8 thousand 999 pesos .

However, when he went to the store to take advantage of the Good End offer, he was surprised that the price of the screen it was a thousand pesos more expensive than advertised on television.

The user pointed out that when he asked sellers and promoters about why the price of the screen did not match the one advertised on television, they responded that rose from one day to the next .

In October Profeco asked the participating businesses of El Buen Fin 2021 not to cheat with offers and to be clear with consumers. This is what Ricardo Sheffield Padilla said: