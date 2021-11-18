Liga MX Repechage. What happens if there is a tie in the 2021 Apertura play-off?

Hobby

The Liga MX 2021 opening is coming to an end And this Sunday, November 21, we will meet the eight classified to the quarterfinals, of which four will come out of the playoff that will be played as a single match.

This weekend there will be four games of the play-off, where the winners will get their ticket to the league of the current tournament, a phase in which there are already four teams.

That teams are classified to the quarterfinals of Liga MX?

There are four clubs that already have their direct pass to the big party, who hope to meet their rival in the quarterfinals, which will come out of the duels that will be played in the repechage.

1. America

2. Atlas

3. Leon

4. Tigers

What is the tiebreaker criterion in the Liga MX playoff?

The repechage of the Apertura 2021 of the MX League will be a single match, so there is no away goal, so the question everyone asks is: What will happen if they tie?

Since there are no back-and-forth duels, the ticket to the league will be defined in penalty shootout if the teams equalize once the 90 regulatory minutes have elapsed.

The matches will be played in the stadium of the best ranked team, in this case they will be at TSM (Santos), Cuauhtémoc (Puebla), Nemesio Diez (Toluca) and Azteca (Cruz Azul).

