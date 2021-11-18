Kevin Durant surrenders to Stephen Curry after Golden State Warriors win over Brooklyn Nets: ‘Play like an MVP’

After the game played at Barclays Center, where the Chef scored 37 points, the forward had words of praise for his former teammate.

It was undoubtedly the stellar game of the day on Tuesday in the National Basketball Association (NBA), where all eyes were on Barclays Center to see Brooklyn Nets by Kevin Durant and James Harden receiving the Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry, who confirmed why they are the best team of the current season.

It was victory for the San Francisco squad by 117-99, where the Akron native dispatched a historic performance, scoring 37 points, with 9 of 14 in triples, seven rebounds and five assists, which was valued by the guard and former teammate between 2016 and 2019.

After the game, Durant spoke at a press conference and was particularly honest when referring to Curry’s performance in the Warriors’ victory, and in his analysis of the game, he assured that Steph “He’s a master at what he does. I’ve been saying it since we came to the NBA.”.

Durant’s brutal confession about Curry



“He worked a lot. He cares about the game, he loves his teammates. He is a master at what he does. The shots he takes … So that’s what you get every night with a player like that, playing at an MVP level, Hall of Fame level. You have to respect it“, sentenced KD.

And Durant is not without reason, because so far this 2021-22 NBA season, Curry has an average per game of 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 5.4 triples (the most in history), with an effectiveness of 45 percent in field goals, 41% in three points and 96% in free throws.