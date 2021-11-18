It was expensive for Paco Villa to mess with Paco Memo Ochoa

The TUDN narrator pointed out the Mexican goalkeeper on social networks as the culprit of Canada’s first goal and on Twitter they went over to him.

TO Paco Villa, TUDN narrator, was expensive for the comment he made on Twitter about Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper the Mexican team, regarding the first goal of Canada in the match of the eighth day of the octagonal of the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The first half of this game played on the court of Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium was about to end goalless, but Orbelín Pineda lost the ball in midfield with the Canadian Alistair johnston who took a powerful shot from outside the area; Guillermo Ochoa he turned down that shot and Cyle Larin He appeared to take advantage of the rebound and make it 1-0.

It was then that Paco Villa released the tweet that would cause numerous reactions against him. “How annoying it is to see such a bad game and that the first half also ends with an error of that magnitude by Ochoa,” said the narrator. By the way, it was his turn to report that goal.

Paco Villa did not criticize Orbelín Pineda

Criticism against the narrator immediately began to emerge for his comment pointing to the national goalkeeper, for example: “Paco Villa, you are the worst commentator in Mexico; just as Tata must change, TUDN must kill you, now it turns out that it is the fault of Ochoa and not of the lousy team that the Mexican team has. “” A mistake by Ochoa against a multitude of tremendous performances, sorry, Paco, the comment about Ochoa is not fair. “

Also to Paco Villa They questioned him why he did not point out that the play of the first Canadian goal was derived from a ball lost by a player from the Blue Cross, a team he is a fan of. “Ochoa doesn’t play alone, does he? And what about the mistake of Orbelín Pineda don’t you say anything? don’t get carried away “.