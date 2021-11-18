Ilunga Makabu and the Mexican had their first face to face

The best pound for pound on the planet, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, held his first face to face with the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, who will seek to snatch the scepter World Boxing Council Cruise (CMB).

Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) came face to face with Makabu (28-2, 25 KO’s) during the closing of the 59th Annual Convention of the green and gold body, which was held in the Mexico City.

Both fighters shook hands, outlining a smile, shared a hug, exchanged a few words, shook hands, gave each other another hug and posed for photographs.

Again they met face to face, in a cordial manner, and exchanged a few words with Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, who was in the middle of both fighters and with a pat on the shoulder they closed the expected moment.

The face to face came just two days after Eddy reynoso He asked the WBC Governing Board to authorize the battle for the 200-pound scepter, once “Canelo” became the first undisputed 168-pound world champion in history.

“Well, just thank you for the opportunity. I think we have to thank him for the opportunity to fight this title and to be able to continue making history, to put one more star in my career, “said Saúl, at the express question of RECORD.

If the fight takes place, the 31-year-old from Guadalajara emphasized that the maximum will rise to 180 pounds, so that the battle for the world title will be at an agreed weight.

