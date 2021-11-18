‘If Cruz Azul does not advance to the Quarterfinals, it would be a failure’

The champion has to undergo a severe test before defending his title in the League and to Alexis Pena, defense of Cruz Azul, the fact of not exceeding the Repechage it will be considered as a failure.

“I believe that we are all in the same objective that is to advance, not to do it would be a failure. It was a fairly irregular tournament, either for one thing or another, but the tournament is left behind, it is past, now it is up to us to be able to advance to the Quarterfinals, which is why we are going to die on the line, “he said. Alexis Pena.

Despite this, in the mind of the defender there is nothing other than the two-time league championship, like the rest of his teammates.

“We all have the same goal, which is the two-time championship, everyone’s head is continuing to advance, winning, the team is convinced and motivated, we have to correct some details and what had been done well, do it in the best way to have a more competitive team, “he said.

On the other hand, Alexis Pena acknowledged that he has not forgotten the recent antecedents before the Rayados del Monterrey, which is why the repechage is experienced as a rematch.

“Yes, of course it is an opportunity for revenge, due to the games that occurred before, but regardless of that we have the two-time championship in our head, and Monterrey he is the first rival ”, manifested.

On his stay at the club, which culminates at the end of the tournament, Pain He prefers to focus on Sunday’s game, but noted that the board has asked him for patience to see if it is possible to reach an agreement with Guadalajara.

“I have a bit of uncertainty, but nowadays I don’t think about it, I am dedicated to Blue Cross and in my head is to advance to the Quarterfinals on Sunday, the decisions that are made do not correspond to me, I would like to stay, there is interest and they ask me to have a little patience, “he concluded.

