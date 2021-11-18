I owe myself to the Neapolitan fans

Chucky Lozano dedicates words to the Napoli fans for statements where he indicated that he would like to go to a bigger club

Hirving Lozano dedicated a few words to the Neapolitan fans after the comment he made for a Mexican television station, pointing out that he would like to go to a bigger club.

AP

“I would like to go play at another bigger club. I feel that I am at a very good level and I would like to take that step“was what Chucky declared while he was concentrating with the Mexican National Team, on his return to Italy he retracted and showed affection for Napoli.

For the Mexican player who plays in Italy, the phrase was taken out of context and before this he posted a strong message on his social networks stating that it is due to his current club and that he sees no reason not to defend the colors with love.

“I live in Naples, my children grow, learn and make friends in Naples, my wife’s friends are Neapolitans, my neighbors and friends are Neapolitans. I owe myself to the Napolitana fans and I find in their loyalty reason enough to leave my soul, life and heart on the field“wrote the Mexican.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The attacker returned to his club after participating with the Mexican National Team on the FIFA Date, where Mexico lost its two matches against the United States and Canada.

Napoli will visit Inter Milan on matchday 13 of Serie A, a key match in the fight for the top of the Italian championship, where the Neapolitans march at the top and have the same points as AC Milan, while Inter is third with 25 units, seven below Lozano’s team.