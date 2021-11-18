Guillermo Ochoa, defended by fans from attacks by Paco Villa

Editorial Mediotiempo

Guillermo Ochoa’s mistakes on the defeat of Mexico against Canada on matchday eight of Octagonal of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022 were highly criticized on social networks, one of those who added to these criticisms is Paco Villa, TUDN narrator.

The chronicler, who has repeatedly criticized the actions of certain footballers, a specific case of Sebastián Córdova, pointed out that these mistakes can cost entitlements, pointing out that attracted a lot of comments to defend the goalkeeper and some other insult.

My comments are not with club colors. I don’t notice which team they play for before I say it. Regarding what I said about Memo Ochoa, just check the goals that MX has received in the tie. My message was clear: they are the errors that question the ownership. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) November 17, 2021

Mexico fell 2-1 on their visit to CanadaIn both goals, the América goalkeeper was questioned about his performance; in the first, He was shot from a distance and when he rejected he left the ball adrift, a situation that Cyle Larin took advantage of to score. In the second, in a center to the area, Ochoa did not go out to cut a ball who reached the small area and was beaten again by Larin.

Villa pointed out, in a tweet in which he clarified the situation, that Guillermo Ochoa is a historian of the Tricolor, but in this tie he has cost “four to five points to the Mexican National Team.”

For my Americanist friends who I lost last night, who no longer speak to me, who threw me into networks, I tell you two things: 1) Memo Ochoa has been a historic goalkeeper for El Tri. Without discussion. 2) Memo Ochoa has cost MX four to five points in the octagonal. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) November 17, 2021

It is not the first time that Paco Villa attacks a footballer

The controversies of Paco Villa started when he pointed out that Sebastián Córdova, a soccer player for América, was a “cold chest“, a situation that brought endless criticism for the chronicler, it was even announced that received a scolding from Televisa, a situation that he himself denied.

Córdova, who was not aware of the situation, pointed out during a video by El Escorpión Dorado that Henry Martín told him that Villa had already been “called out.”

At the time when the controversy with the Americanist ’10’ occurred, it also received many attacks on social networks.