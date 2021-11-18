Debt on my credit card: Can the bank charge Chinese with my payroll? – The Sun of Mexico

The Credit cards They have become the best financial ally of some Mexicans for many reasons, since they even work to obtain those “unnecessary tastes” that are usually out of their reach, but the offers and benefits they offer “cannot be wasted.”

However, it is important to know how much to spend to avoid debts with the bank; in case of having one or more and you decided to stop paying them, you should consider the following in case one day the payment of your payroll is reduced “for no reason”.

➡️ Flee from the big card: pay for your purchases in fortnights and without a credit card



Can the bank charge Chinese with my payroll?

As surprising as it may seem, the bank has all the power to take some amount from your savings or payroll account to cover part of the debt where the term to pay it has already expired, an action that is popularly known as “charge to the Chinese”.

You should know that even if you change your bank payroll, the banking institution that receives the payment you have the right to make the same withholdings for your past debts And it is completely legal.

➡️ Meet the best credit cards 2021



When purchasing a credit or debit card, banks include compensation clauses in their contracts, where they must clearly specify the amount they can deduct from your payroll if you have any debt with them.

Therefore, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recommends reading even “the fine print” that comes in the adhesion contract, since, if after carefully reviewing it there is no clarity in the terms, as a customer you have the right to lodge a complaint with this body, being in charge of defending users against any irregularity in financial services in the country.

In May of this year, the Condusef identified 1,767 abusive clauses, of which they have managed to eliminate one thousand 752.

➡️ Green traffic light shoots cards for entertainment

If I owe in one bank, can they take me away from another?

If you acquired your debts with a specific bank, it is impossible for the amount you owe to be charged from another account that you have with a different financial institution, since at the time of signing a contract, the exclusivity is present and Without your prior authorization they cannot make movements of your money.

What happens if I stop paying my debts?

Regardless of the reason, but you stopped paying your debt with the bank, you should know that this decision has consequences that could affect your economy, given that increase the amount of your debt as the interest accumulates, in addition to the commissions and extra charges for not paying in a timely manner.

➡️ Mexican banking is painted green



Another problem, according to information from BBVA, would be the get a bad credit rating ending in the Credit Bureau and the Credit Circle, which would subtract points from your credit history, document where your behavior is recorded to know how good a financial client you are.

Being in the Credit Bureau and / or Credit Circle, you it will be impossible to access other financial products how to acquire another credit card or a personal loan, since all banks have access to that information; Nevertheless, If you start to pay or manage to pay off your debt, the score will improve.

How do I know if I am a Credit Bureau?

If you want know what your financial situation is, you can do it for free at Condusef and from any device.

The first thing you should do is send an email to Asesoria@condusef.gob.mx requesting a special credit report.

requesting a Subsequently, you must follow the instructions they send you in response to your email to continue with the process.

to your email to continue with the process. Send the requested documentation: CURP, RFC, INE and Proof of address.

In a period of approximately five days, you will get your special credit report.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

WE RECOMMEND YOU THE PODCAST ⬇️