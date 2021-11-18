Betis considers Diego Lainez as “an important player”

After a difficult start in The league for an injury to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,

Diego lainez

He has already decided his future in Spain, after the statements of the Betic team coach, Manuel Pellegrini.

The future of Diego Lainez I was in suspense. The little activity and the little that the Mexican took advantage of the minutes he had, made the media put his name outside the club and with their sights on a new adventure away from Spain.

The future of Diego Lainez

In statements with the EFE agency, Manuel Pellegrini spoke of the situation that the Mexican lives in the Betis. The coach acknowledged that it has been a difficult time for Lainez but assured that he continues to be an important element for the team.

“Unfortunately, Diego has had a difficult season. The injury lasted a long time and he is taking his best form. Hopefully he reaches the level of the previous season because he is always an important player for us”He declared.

Diego lainez suffered an injury during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he managed to get the bronze medal. It was precisely in that decisive match against Japan, where he left with an annoyance.

Diego Lainez’s season

It has been two games that Lainez has played in the season. One in the Europa League and another in The Spanish league. Between the two, he has added 65 minutes, in which it has been a very poor year for him. Of course, curiously in the two games he has played, he has not lost.

After the FIFA date, the calendar of the Betis will continue in The league facing the Elche and in the Europa League, before him Ferencvarosi. Two games in which Diego Lainez will seek to have minutes to resume rhythm.

