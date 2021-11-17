We are a damn disaster, give up the fuck: Álvaro Morales al Tata

The Mexican team fell again inside of the Octagonal Final, now against Canada and the spirits not only flared on the field, where a pitched fight almost broke out, but outside of it they have gone against Tata Martino, who they blame for the step and are already asking for their resignation,

Alvaro Morales, who never saves anything, He lashed out with everything against Tata Martino, calling him a ‘sell smoke’, ‘failure’ and asking him to leave El Tri as soon as possible, because with him in command he is not going to get anywhere.

This is how Álvaro Morales threw Tata Martino

After Mexico’s defeat to Canada, Álvaro Morales shared a video where you demands that Tata Martino resign, Well, he knows that he can’t be looking at Mexicans’ faces and even less playing like that, so heit raised strong criticism against him.

“We cannot even go out with a dominated ball, we cannot generate a single action; we are a fucking mess. Tata, you don’t sell us smoke, you can’t come to us with a choro. Tata, give up the fuck, you’re lost so much that some aspire to the 5th game, so with you we won’t even get to the 4th game “Álvaro Morales said.

As if this were not enough, Álvaro Morales reminded him of other ‘failures’ what has he lived Tata Martino, how was your passage through Argentina and Barcelona, where he had Lionel Messi and still failed to shine.

“It doesn’t hurt Mexicans to lose against the United States, it hurts us to lose against anyone. Why do we trust you? Why did managers trust you? When you couldn’t with Barcelona, when you could not with the Argentine national team and you had Messicito, the third best player in history ”, he commented.

With defeat, Mexico fell to third place in the Octagonal Final and it is tied with Panama with 14 units, in a situation that was not within the forecasts.