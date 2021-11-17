The Rock and his favorite exercise to close Leg Day and fill you up with muscle

Dwayne johnson said that: “These last 100 reps at the end of your leg workout they are brutal, but extremely productive. You go through hell when you train, but especially on leg day. The legs separate the men from the boys ”.

Specifically, what is sought with this exercise is to work on volume and strengthPlus it’s a last chance to burn calories before cooling down.

To perform the exercise, The Rock uses a squat machine, but it turns around to face the rear pad for a greater challenge. According to the experts, it is that change that makes the movement more demanding and focuses on the hamstrings and glutes, since the traditional position focuses more on the quadriceps.

Do you want legs like The Rock? Getty

In addition, when exercising on a machine, it is easier control weight to finish all the repetitions that are required, without losing shape and avoiding the risk of injury, in addition to helping you stay in the exact position for the objectives you are looking for.

It’s a good exercise that anyone could add to their training routine (you could even do it with a barbell if you don’t have access to a machine), reducing or increasing the weight depending on your condition and goals. The Rock load so much weight because you want huge muscles, but you can have a lighter load and more reps to get good results.

You just have to take into account that this is a finisher exercise, it should be done as a complement to finish a complete workout, It’s not going to give you results if it’s the only thing you do to work your leg muscles. Remember to start small, with a manageable weight, and not try to match The Rock, he is an expert.