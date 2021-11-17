Summary of Jamaica vs USA (1-1) | From beating Mexico to giving pain

Editorial Mediotiempo

Against Mexico they did put themselves in “big” mode, but this Tuesday the Selection of the United States gave more pain what a joy in your visit to Jamaica, the penultimate place of the Concacaf Octagonal that managed to tie him 1-1 and it was even the Caribbeans who were closest to victory.

The team led by Gregg Berhalter could not repeat the great performance of last Friday against El Tri and the infamous 2-0. This day they suffered the unspeakable to at least leave with the Kingston dot, even Jamaica had a goal disallowed in the 83rd minute for an alleged foul on a corner kick.

Jamaica 1-1 United States; that’s how the game was

Asserting their hierarchy, the Americans took advantage on the scoreboard in the 11th minute in a play by Ricardo Pepi (who preferred the US over Mexico) who assisted Timothy Weah for the goal, son of legendary Liberian player George Weah.

The reaction of the Jamaicans at 23 ‘with a great goal by Michail Antonio, who took a ball in three quarters of the court, cleared a marker, outlined and took a powerful right-footed shot that put in the angle of the goal of Zack Steffen.

Referee assisted the United States

From the goal the Reggae Boyz team was better, but the arbitration of the Costa Rican Juan Calderón stabbed them. Not only was the goal disallowed at the end due to a non-existent foul, it was also at minute 39 they did not score a clear penalty against Jamaica.

Octagonal of Concacaf at the moment

With this result, the United States team reached 15 units, one more than Mexico (14 points), which plays at night against Canada (13 points). The team that manages to win in Edmonton will be the new leader of the Octagonal; a tie will keep the Stars and Stripes team at the top.

While, Jamaica reached seven points and is in fifth place in the general table, four from Panama, which has 11 and will face El Salvador, seeking to get closer to Tri and the Canadian team.