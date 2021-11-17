Stephen Curry’s numbers that spooked Kevin Durant in Warriors win over Nets

It was the early finale of the season NBA 2021-22 and met all expectations. Golden state warriors defeated in a categorical way Brooklyn nets as a visitor with a Stephen Curry huge that scared Kevin Durant.

Curry and Durant came to the game Warriors vs. Nets after being chosen as the players of the week in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively. With this precedent, an epic duel between Stephen and KD was expected. This did not happen! And Kevin was conspicuous by his absence.

In the victory of Golden State Warriors by 117 to 99 points over Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant did not finish as the top scorer of his team, that was James Harden with 24 points, he registered 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 rebounds. In the second half of the game he did not score field shots and missed 8 attempts. Freaked out with Stephen Curry?

While Durant didn’t shine on the Nets, Stephen Curry he dispatched himself with a sensational night that had Barclays Center attendees give him a standing ovation every time he took the ball for asking him to shoot a triple no matter how far down the court he was. The Steph thing was sensational!

Curry’s numbers that spooked Durant in Warriors win over Nets

Stephen Curry scared Kevin Durant by scoring 37 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, giving 5 assists and making 9 of 14 triples. Of those there are no doubts! And at the end of the Golden State Warriors victory over Brooklyn Nets, KD surrendered to Steph’s level with a big hug between former teammates.