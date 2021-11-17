Qatar F1 GP 2021: Checo Prez rules out having an advantage in Qatar despite being the only driver who knows the track

ANDThis weekend the Formula 1 moves to Qatar for the first time, a circuit that was announced this year to replace the Japanese GP that, due to Covid-19 issues, left the calendar. Losail’s layout will be new for most of the grid, with the exception of Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, who already knows him, Well I ran there when I was in the GP2 Asia Series prior to his jump to the Great Circus. However, despite this, rules out that that is an advantage for the race this Sunday.

“I don’t quite remember when I drove there, it was a long time ago. It was a long time ago, so I don’t think there is much of an advantage for me. “ seal Prez for Red Bull.

Remain three races to end the season and Prez is aware that there is still a lot at stake, and although they did not achieve the expected results in Brazil, he hopes that this weekend in Qatar It was a fun and above all competitive race.

“I think we will be competitive there, and I hope we make it difficult for (Mercedes). It’s a very fast track, with a lot of downforce, so We will see how fast we can be.

“Qatar is going to be a very different track than Interlagos in Sao Paulo, so things will change. I hope we can be much stronger there all weekend, “added Prez.

Finally, the Mexican pilot I appreciated the end of the sprint races, a format that this year had some tests and that Checo has expressed on different occasions that he does not like it.

“For me too it’s good to go back to the normal sorting format, to see where are we in terms of absolute rhythm “, concluded.

