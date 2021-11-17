Pedro Aquino would miss Liguilla because of Peru’s coaching staff

Editorial Mediotiempo

Five studies that confirmed that Pedro Aquino I was not 100 percent physically to assist with Peru to the last FIFA date of the year, they were not enough for the Technical Corps of the Inca team to summon the Águilas midfielder, who this Tuesday was injured in the duel against Venezuela, and could lose the Liguilla of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

With the intention of taking care of it and having it ready for the start of the Big Party, according to sources from the azulcrema team, Club América showed the National Team and the Peruvian Soccer Federation the studies that showed that Aquino was not ready to have minutes, however, they were discarded and the footballer was called by coach Ricardo Gareca.

And although he did not participate in the first game against the Bolivian National Team, the Argentine strategist sent to the field at minute 77 in a match against Vinotinto by Yoshimar Yotún. Only 13 minutes later he had to leave the field of play for discomfort in the left leg.

During the match on Day 15 of the Apertura 2021 against Tigres, Aquino had to leave due to muscle discomfort in his left leg. This injury caused the loss of last two dates of the Regular Phase and the Final of the Concachampions, which the Eagles lost to Monterrey.

Throughout the 17 dates of the current season, the Peruvian midfielder only missed two three games. He was a key part of Santiago Solari’s scheme, winning nine of the 14 games where he had minutes, drawing three and losing only one.

Aquino added a thousand 92 minutes in the campaign and in the 14 duels where he had activity he entered as a starter. It should be noted that América finished in the first position of the general table with 35 units, and is currently waiting for a rival in the Quarterfinals that will begin to be played between November 24 and 28.