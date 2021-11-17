Makes official Braves the first casualties

Juarez City- A week and a half after having finished their participation in the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, the Braves of FC Juárez have begun to clean the house and yesterday announced that four players have been withdrawn and six more are on the transfer list.

Juan Pablo Chávez, Andrés Iniestra, José López and Gustavo Velázquez are the elements that no longer belong to the Juarense institution, while José García Manríquez, Pol García Tena, Martín Galván, Óscar Macías, José Madueña and Hedgardo Marín, can leave if any another team is interested in your services.

Paraguayan defender Gustavo Velázquez arrived at the Bravos for Apertura 2019 as part of the acquisition of the Lobos BUAP franchise. Since his arrival, he gained the trust of then coach Gabriel Caballero, with whom he played practically every minute of league tournaments. With the coaches Alfredo Tena, Alfonso Sosa and Tuca Ferretti, Velázquez was also immovable in the brave defense. In this last tournament, the Paraguayan saw action in 16 games, with 1,419 minutes on the field, with one goal scored, two yellow cards and once sent off.

Aged 25, the Guadalajara midfielder Andrés Iniestra arrived from the UNAM Pumas for the Clausura 2021, a tournament in which he played 11 games, five as a starter, with 527 minutes on the court. For the Apertura 2021, his activity dropped considerably and he was required by Tuca only in four games, three of them as a starter, in which he accumulated 257 minutes of play.

The Veracruz native José López barely added 50 minutes in the entire Apertura 2021. On the first day, against Toluca, he entered the exchange and played 25 minutes. Later, on date three, against Chivas, he also entered the exchange and played the last 25 minutes of the game.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper from Michoacán, Juan Pablo Chávez, arrived at the Braves for this Apertura 2019 tournament, but he did not make his debut with the border team in Liga MX and only defended the goal of the Sub 20 squad in two games. complete.

These movements indicate that the area in which the Juarense oncen will be reinforced the most will be the defense, since the three players who played regularly in the central part of the rear appear in both lists.