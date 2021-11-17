In search of a ‘big fish’, Red Sox would go for signature of Javy Báez

Javy baez is one of the elements of the free agency market that attracts the most attention this winter and in the last hours it has been reported that Boston Red Sox is one of the interested teams in getting your firm heading into the 2022 MLB Season. The Puerto Rican became free agent at the end of this season, as his contract with the New York Mets came to an end.
Boston Red Sox would be in search of one of the ‘bomb’ firms of the 2021 off season, as the journalist Jon Heyman of MLB Network announced that he would be interested in obtaining the services of Javy Báez.
The Puerto Rican infielder became a free agent at the end of the 2021 campaign, as his contract with the New York Mets came to an end, a team he joined as part of a trade with the Chicago Cubs.
Baez showed an improvement on offense during his weeks with the ‘Metropolitans’ after having been battling at the plate with the Cubs; and the defense didn’t disappoint, covering second base and short stops, either.
Javy Báez saw action in a total of 138 games in the 2021 MLB Season, during which time he posted a .265 batting average with 133 hits, 31 home runs and 87 RBIs between Cubs and Mets.
adda lavalle
