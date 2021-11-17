In no way should it have been lost

Despite the defeat in Edmonton, Alberta, to the Canadians, the technical director of the Aztec Selection, Gerardo Martino, thinks that his team should not have lost and less by difference of two goals in an exclusive interview with

David medrano

.

“For my taste it was a game that in no way, seeing the course of it, should have been lost. I even think that Canada he reached the goal twice and they were both goals. It seems to me that we lacked depth in the first half although we had it very well controlled and I think we played better in the second half, despite being two goals apart. ”

Throughout the game, the locals fired eight shots in total and four on goal. Thanks to that, it was enough that at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second, Cyle Larin, scored the victory double. In the octagonal table, the Aztecs fell to third place, after being the leader in the first eight dates.

‘Tata’ Martino believes that Mexico did not deserve to lose to Canada

Furthermore, the “

Tata

”Assured that the best player in the Aztec SelectionIt was midfielder Héctor Herrera who scored the only goal of the match for the Aztecs.

“Canada practically did not get close to the goal and in the second half with our usual scheme the team had better play and depth in the last games. One of the players who has less continuity in his team, Hector Herrera, he was the best of the team. ” Said the “Tata” in a press conference after the game.

“We must seek to improve, in the footballing part”: Gerardo Martino

Now, Martino he wants to work to have good results on the next knockout dates. “You have to seek to improve, in the footballing part, the offensive and defensive. We will continue to insist on that and fundamentally try to reduce the errors, which in recent games have made us lose them “said the coach of the Aztec Selection.

For his part, Canadian coach John Herdman accepted that Edmonton’s weather conditions were a key factor in winning. He assured that each country has advantages in its own territory, that the factor in Mexico is the height, to which they adapted correctly.