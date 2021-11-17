Ilunga Makabu, too risky for Canelo Álvarez: Mauricio Sulaimán

Editorial Mediotiempo

The request of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in the voice of his coach Eddy reynoso to request an opportunity to fight against the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, has surprised the boxing guild, especially Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council.

And it is that the leader of the CMB classified as risky the request of the team of the Canelo, because to face Ilunga Makabu in cruiser weight, the tapatío will have to rise from 168 pounds to 200.

“It’s too risky (for Canelo). It is a totally complicated move. It has already been accepted, but I would like to talk with Canelo, with Eddy. It is a very important risk that is breaking all paradigms. He looks for challenges, but I never saw her come around, “he said. Sulaiman, who highlighted the dangerousness of the Congolese.

This is how Ilunga Makabu fights

“He is a great fighter, he is very dangerous. And on a cruise it is something tremendous. Surprising the world, the cruise is a complicated division. Ilunga is a strong fighter, this is news, this is history and I am glad, I was very surprised ”, insisted the president of the CMB.

The risk you are taking Canelo Alvarez it is to seek to conquer a title in a different fifth division; This is a new challenge that the Mexican boxer has set for himself, after he achieved unify the scepters in the super middleweight division by imposing itself on Caleb Plant.

Trust Canelo

And even though Mauricio Sulaiman recognized the risk that the fight would imply for the Mexican, considered that if the tapatío is taking the challenge it is because he sees himself with the possibility of continuing to make history, coupled with the fact that he is looking for objectives that have nothing to do with economics, but it is “a different challenge”.