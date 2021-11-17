Galaxy recalls absence of ‘Chicharito’, Álvarez and Araujo in El Tri after defeat against Canada

However, Galaxy did not mention Jonathan dos Santos

After Mexico lost against Canada on Day 8 of the octagonal of the CONCACAF, LA Galaxy, team of the MLS, published a message on their social networks, in which they made reference to the absences in El Tri de Julián Araujo, Efraín Álvarez and Javier Hernández, who were not considered by Gerardo Martino for the duels of the FIFA date of November.

The account of the MLS was the first to react after Canada’s 2-1 over Mexico, with the message “Ice in his veins”, which was accompanied by an image of Cyle Larin, while he celebrated one of the two goals he scored in the goal he defended Guillermo Ochoa.

Chicharito Hernández, in a game with LA Galaxy. Getty Images

To this publication, the LA Galaxy account was added, who published a message alluding to some of the Mexican players that they have in their ranks, because they forgot to Jonathan dos Santos.

“He could probably have called Julián, Efra and Chicharito,” the MLS team posted on their social networks.

Of the three footballers referred to by the MLS squad, only Efraín Álvarez and Javier Hernández have been considered by Tata martino during his process in the Mexican national team. However, neither one of the two has been summoned for the duels of the octagonal of the CONCACAF.

The ‘Chicharito’, separated from the Tri by extra-court situations, has not been called up by the ‘Tata’ Martino since September 2019, a coach with whom he only played three commitments in which he scored two goals.

Álvarez, 19 years old, has four duels with the Mexican national team, all of them have been played with Gerardo Martino on the bench, who has played him in two friendlies, in addition to two matches for the 2021 Gold Cup.

The case of Julián Araujo is different, as the full-back has just chosen to represent Mexico, after he had lived through his entire process in the United States national teams.