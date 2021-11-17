Exatlón México: Why do you want Emilio OUT of reality?

One of the new athletes of Exatlón México seems to have thrown himself on all the fans of the program, after a series of comments that did not fall entirely well among the followers of the program, at least that is how they let him see it on social networks after the past elimination Sunday.

Gabriela had to leave the competition after falling into the Elimination Duel, after a week of much controversy due to the way the production changed the dynamics of said competition for the permanence in reality, because before the injury of Jahir Ocampo he sent to the women and not the men of the Guardians to risk their place.

But before, in the previous competitions, it was possible to see a moment of great enjoyment for the Exatlón fans, as they saw one of the reinforcements lose that came to light the spirits with his statements against the Conquistadors team and specifically against two elements of them. It is Emilio the man who has become the new villain of the broadcast.

What happened to Emilio?

The participant of the Guardians arrived as a reinforcement last week, in the middle of a very strong controversy between Paulina and Briseida against Gabriela, who in the end was eliminated this Sunday, in program 64 of the program, but Emilio far exceeded said problematic with your comments.

Prior to Sunday he had referred in a bad way against the blue team of the Conquistadors, he even attacked Yusef Farah, El León Libanés, and David Juárez, La Bestia, even saying that no one intimidated him and that the blues were not going to power with him.

A spoonful of his own chocolate received the athlete of the reds when he faced last Sunday against David Juáez, who took the competition out of the street by first breaking all the tiles in the shooting test, leaving his rival only to break one of them . The exact moment in the following video.

Why do they want Emilio out of Exatlón México?

The arrogance of the Guardians element has the fans of the program in a bad mood, who in social networks showed their dislike for the behavior of the athlete who, even, seems to have unseated Jahir and Paulina as the most controversial of all the red team and reality in general.

His comments against the Blues have been considered in bad taste, since even Yusef said that Emilio did not come to win, but to dominate, which makes the Reds athlete the main villain in the current history of Exatlón México.

In addition, the Lebanese Lion assured that during the International Duel the teams will have to unite, but made it clear that there will not be a friendship with the controversial new element of the Reds.

