Eddy Reynoso questions David Benavidez’s achievements for the fight against Canelo

One of the names that have sounded to face Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in 2022 it is David benavidezHowever, the trainer of the Guadalajara boxer, Eddy reynoso, put cold cloths on the situation, questioning the achievements of the Mexican American.

What’s more, Reynoso ruled out that the Canelo have to impose on David benavidez to ‘sweep away’ the super middleweight division, beyond the fact that Aztec pugilist has already managed to unify the titles of said division by imposing itself on Caleb Plant.

“No way (the Canelo to beat Benavidez to sweep away the division). I think great boxers are the ones who beat great champions”, Indicated the one chosen as the best coach of the year of the CMB to the Left portal.

And even though Eddy reynoso recognized the boxing quality of David benavidez, questioned his achievements above the ring so that it can be placed as an obstacle of the Canelo Alvarez.

“I think Benavidez is a good fighter, but that’s where it is. For me, it has not achieved what people believe, he is a great boxer, my respects to him. But take a look How many world champions has he beaten?How many defenses of his title has he made? How many unifications? ”, Threw the coach.

They would accept the contest

The coach of the Canelo Alvarez explained that if the Guadalajara has to face at some point David benavidez They will, because they are always looking to measure up to the best boxers of the moment.

“We are going to look for the challenges, the champions and the best for Saúl’s career. If the fight with Benavidez comes around, welcome. This is boxing, it is business and all that is good for Saúl’s career is what we are going to do ”, he concluded.