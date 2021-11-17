Camila Cabello looks for vegan recipes for Thanksgiving

Cuban singer Camila Cabello surprised fans of her favorite podcast, Home Cooking, hosted by Samin Nosrat and Hrishikesh Hirway, with a call to get their ideas on how to cook really good vegan food.

“Home cooking is my favorite podcast,” Cabello said before adding that while she is “not a vegetarian or vegan all the time,” she is desperate for recipes that will satisfy both her vegan and non-vegan friends this year, since it is likely to be cooked alone.

“In Miami I don’t know where I can get ethically sourced meat or turkey,” he continued. What are some good vegan options for Thanksgiving dinner? This will be my first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Is there anything you suggest for a vegan dinner that some of the non-vegan family members still enjoy? “

One idea discarded by Nosrat was a recipe found in Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi’s book, Jerusalem: An aubergine stuffed with lamb and pine nuts, replacing the lamb with shredded vegan Beyond Burger.

“It’s interesting,” Cabello explained. “I’ve had Beyond Meat on a vegan burrito with a bit of cheese and it tastes amazing. It tastes just like meat. But then when I try to do it myself, something tastes like plastic to me. So maybe I just need to add more spices. “

Cabello is on a trip, having been making vacation adjustments from traditional cultural cuisines. “Last year was the first time I ate traditional American Thanksgiving food because I am Cuban-Mexican,” he later noted.

The singer has been open about her relationship with food in the past, including transitioning to eating more fruits and vegetables more regularly.

Last month, her boyfriend Shawn Mendes confirmed during a question and answer session that she was so inspired by his healthy eating habits that she has embraced his more since then. “She always ate vegetables,” she told fans, according to Hola !. “I only eat a lot of vegetables, so when he saw me eat a lot of vegetables, he ate more.”

Cabello also confirmed that Mendes has been an influence. “Shawn has influenced me to be healthier,” he told the radio of the BBC.

“Before I was not healthy at all. I’ve never eaten vegetables before. Likewise, easy veggies like cold cucumbers or carrots with Caesar. That I would not say that they are hard vegetables ”.