Argentina and Messi get their ticket to the World Cup

There is already one more guest at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he comes from South America and has the one that for many is the best player in the world, Lionel Messi. The Argentine National Team qualified for the most important international tournament despite drawing 0-0 with its Brazilian counterpart in San Juan.

Previously, the tie between Paraguay and Colombia had already benefited them, but it was Ecuador’s victory over Chile as a visitor that ended giving the pass to the Albiceleste In the absence of four dates to play in the CONMEBOL tie.

With the guaranteed ticket from Argentina, There are already 13 teams classified to the next World Cup. The cadre led by Lionel Scaloni joins Denmark, Germany, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, England, the Netherlands and host Qatar.

Argentina and Brazil were not hurt

The South American classic, corresponding to the fourteenth day of the Conmebol qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022 ended with a goalless draw.

Before the start of the match, the Argentine team posed with a flag that read ‘Come on Kun, with everything’, which featured a picture of Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero, who was recently diagnosed with heart problems.

A violent elbow from Nicolás Otamendi in the face of Raphinha in the 35th minute produced some shoves and complaints, but the referee did not see the infraction, the VAR did not intercede and the game was resumed.

The clearest of the first half was at 40 minutes, at which point Rodrigo De Paul received a late pass from Marcos Acuña and fired from outside the area at the far post, forcing Alisson to have to fly on his left to save the shot. .

As soon as the second half started, defender Cristian Romero had tor replaced by injury, his place was taken by Germán Pezzella.

At 60 minutes, a mid-range shot from Fred hit the crossbar the Argentine goalkeeper was already 70 Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez He was saved by a shot from Vinicius Junior.

In one of the last plays, Messi finished from medium distance, but Alisson controlled the ball in two halves.

Brazil faced this encounter with several casualties. Neymar, due to injury, and Casemiro, suspended, they were the great absentees in the South American classic.

Argentina could not approach Brazil in the table of positions of the eliminatory, staying at six points, but it achieved the main objective: the ticket to the World Cup.

With information from EFE.