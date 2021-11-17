Andrés Guarded and Memo Ochoa attack their teammates from the Mexico National Team

The defeat of the Mexico National Team against the United States had a deep impact on the players’ spirits to which Andrés Guarded and Guillermo Ochoa ended up being blunt.

November 16, 2021 · 15:15 hs

The Mexico National Team is in an uncomfortable position in recent days after the defeat against the United States, which generated cracks in the dressing room led by Gerardo Martino and which forced referents such as Memo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado to speak with the footballers.

The lack of response from the strategic plan by the Tata To face the offensive scourge of the Stars and Stripes, it generated more uncertainty than certainty regarding the role of footballers in defense and attack.

Faced with this situation, rumors began to circulate about the lack of resolution and the new cracks that began to appear in the tricolor squad due to not getting answers on the field of play.

According to the Middle Sniper Record, Those who positioned themselves as leaders of the dressing room to lift the spirits of the football players were Andrés Guarded and Memo Ochoa and they assumed the commitment to beat Canada for the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers.

For his part, Gerardo Martino will place both stars from the beginning of the match for the eighth day of the Qualifiers as they are two elementary referent stars to maintain sanity among the players.

The National Team of Mexico will have a difficult situation against Canada where the pressure of the fans will be placed in the hope that they will reverse the bad image of the last games to take the leadership of the octagonal again.