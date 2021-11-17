Amazon will not accept Visa credit cards from 2022

EFE

The online commerce giant Amazon indicated this Wednesday to its customers in the United Kingdom by email that it will stop accepting payments using Visa credit cards “from January 2022.”

The online shopping group explained that measure, noting that it is due to “the high fees that Visa charges for processing transactions made with credit cards.”

Customers will be able to continue making their payments using debit cards, including those of that company, and other credit cards issued by other companies – other than Visa-.

“The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses to prosper in order to provide the best prices for customers,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

“These costs should go down over time with technological advances, but instead they continue to be high or even going up,” the source observed.

The same spokesperson added that “as a result of the changing payment environment around the world, we will continue to innovate in favor of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper and more inclusive payment options to our stores around the globe.”

