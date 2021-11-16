Zhou Guanyu, first Chinese driver in the history of Formula 1

Zhou Guanyu became the first Chinese driver to secure a permanent place in a Formula 1 team on Tuesday after his signing for Alfa Romeo was announced today.

Zhou Guanyu will fulfill his dream of reaching F1. Getty Images

The 22-year-old pilot himself confirmed the agreement on his Twitter account, in which he assured that it is “a childhood dream that comes true.”

“Right now a lot of emotions are going through my head, I am very grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to all who believed in me and supported me on this journey,” he added.

Zhou will become Finn Valtteri Bottas’ partner for 2022 by replacing Antonio Giovinazzi, whose departure Alfa Romeo also announced on Tuesday.

The pilot, a native of the eastern city of Shanghai, currently competes in F2 – he is second in the standings with two races to go – with the UNI-Virtuosi team.

This year, Zhou also became the second driver from mainland China to participate in a Formula 1 test by replacing the Spanish Fernando Alonso, one of his idols, at the helm of his Alpine in FP1 of the Austrian Grand Prix. , in July.

“Being the first Chinese Formula One driver is a milestone in the history of motorsports in China. I know that there will be many hopes placed on me and, as always, I will take it as a motivation to improve and achieve more,” said the young man. signing of Alfa Romeo.